Exclusive: Thala Ajith's Viswasam and Rajinikanth's Petta avoid a clash, but only by a day

We had already reported that Thala Ajith's Viswasam and Superstar Rajinikanth's Petta may release together during the Pongal weekend in January 2019. The latest on this is that the two films may be spaced out by a day, with Viswasam releasing on Thursday, January 10 and Petta coming the following day, Friday, January 11. With the long Pongal festival weekend to follow, both the films will take over all the screens in Tamil Nadu and do rousing business. On the other hand, the total TN business potential of both the films will be adversely affected.

Coming to the current status of both the films, Viswasam is nearing the finish line of its shooting while Petta is already in the post-production stage. While KJR Studios will be releasing Viswasam, produced by Sathya Jyoti Films, Sun Pictures will be releasing Petta, which also happens to be their own production.

Despite being two of the biggest mass heroes ever in Tamil Nadu, Rajinikanth and Ajith badly need a hit each right now. Rajini’s Kabali was an average performer while Kaala was a failure. Ajith's Vivegam was a below average performer. Both of them are expected to bounce back in a big way with their respective upcoming entertainers.