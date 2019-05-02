Exclusive: Thalapathy 63 shooting spot fire accident reports are false, confirms team!

In Com Staff May 02 2019, 10.53 pm May 02 2019, 10.53 pm

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming movie Thalapathy 63 has been constantly hitting the headlines right from the time it was announced. However, in recent times, the movie has been making the news for not all the right reasons. First, there was an accident at the shooting spot and a technician was injured and rushed off to a nearby hospital. A focus light which was suspended from a crane fell on the head of electrician Selvaraj and he was injured. Vijay visited him at the hospital and even helped monetarily for the technician's treatment. Following this, there was a huge buzz when an aspiring director - KP Selvah claimed that the story for Thalapathy 63 was originally his and that Atlee had plagiarised it. There is an ongoing court case in this regard. Now, Thalapathy 63 is again in the news for an alleged fire accident on the sets.

When we got in touch with the movie's team to inquire about this, our source said, "Reports of such an accident happening at the Thalapathy 63 shooting spot are entirely false. The said fire accident actually happened on a set that was long back erected for Mersal. After Mersal, many other movies have been shot there and it is at a completely different location than where we are currently shooting!" This clears the air that the fire accident did not happen on the Thalapathy 63 shooting spot. The unit is presently canning some important sequences and will next move to a school in Adyar for the next 3 days of the shoot. This upcoming scene will have over a 100 junior artistes.

Thalapathy 63, starring Vijay and Nayanthara in the lead, is produced by AGS Entertainment and directed by Atlee. The movie's cast also includes Kathir, Induja, Varsha Bollamma, Daniel Balaji, Yogi Babu, Vivekh, Bollywood star Jackie Shroff and a number of other actors. GK Vishnu is handling the cinematography of this project which has editing by Ruben and music by the legendary AR Rahman. It is scheduled to hit the screens for this Deepavali. There are also reports that after the current schedule, the team will be taking off to a foreign location to shoot some song sequences. Vijay is said to be playing the role of the coach of Tamil Nadu's women's football team.