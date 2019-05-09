Exclusive: Thalapathy Vijay's father SA Chandrasekhar confirms return to direction!

In Com Staff May 09 2019, 7.42 pm May 09 2019, 7.42 pm

Director, producer, writer and actor (very recently), is a veteran with over seventy movies to his credit as a filmmaker. He debuted as a director in the 1981 movie Sattam Oru Iruttarai, which became very successful and was also remade in a number of other languages. He has directed movies in languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. SAC, as he is fondly referred to as, is credited with being the launchpad for a number of actors including Captain Vijayakanth, Thalapathy Vijay and Sangavi, among others!

Now, for the past couple of days, there has been some speculation that he is going to return to direction with a new movie, as his last directorial was the 2015 project Touring Talkies. We got in touch with this seasoned veteran and enquired about these reports going around. He said, "Yes, I am planning to get back to direction. I will also be producing this new movie of mine. Talks are on with Jai but it has not been confirmed yet." This effectively confirms that SAC is indeed returning not just to direction but to production too!

SA Chandrasekar has made cameo appearances for a couple of scenes in some of his earlier movies but he began acting earnestly when he made an appearance for another actor in the 1995 movie Innisai Mazhai. After that, he took up a full-length role in the 2016 movie Nayyapudai and also played a rather important role in Dhanush's movie Kodi. In 2018, SAC played the titular role in Traffic Ramasamy and was also seen in the movie Arudra. Let's wait and see what this highly decorated veteran has in store for us, next!