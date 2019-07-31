In Com Staff July 31 2019, 7.57 pm July 31 2019, 7.57 pm

Prince Sivakarthikeyan is considered to be the man with the golden touch! Everything that he has touched has turned successful and he is having a dream run in his career. However, his latest release Mr. Local was not well received at the Box Office and his fans are eagerly waiting for his next movie to hit the screens. Siva has a huge list of movies in the pipeline and his Hero, with director PS Mithran of Irumbu Thirai fame, is fast nearing the finish line and recently it was revealed that this movie would be hitting the screens on December 20, later this year. We now have yet another exciting update about this movie!

Our sources close to the development team of Hero say, "The famous music label Lahiri Music has acquired the audio rights of Sivakarthikeyan's Hero. An official announcement regarding this can be expected to be released, shortly!" Lahiri had earlier acquired the music rights of movies like Bairavaa, Vishwaroopam 2, Viswasam, KGF - Chapter 1 and the recently released Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna starrer Dear Comrade. This development is seen as a significant one for the Sivakarthikeyan starrer Hero as the pre-release business has already begun and it shows good signs for this project!