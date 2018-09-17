Exclusive: The TN box office has a lot to thank Nayanthara for!

We've been reporting regularly about the box office exploits of both Imaikkaa Nodigal and Kolamaavu Kokila over the past month or so. Nayanthara is on a dream run of sorts and we have a few more stats to prove it.

After 18 days in running, Imaikkaa Nodigal has crossed the Rs 5 crore mark in Chennai city, grossing Rs 5.02 crore at the end of its 3rd weekend. The film is now a blockbuster, and the release of Seemaraja hasn't impacted public enthusiasm and interest to see it. The film still has more than 100 screens in Tamil Nadu in its 3rd week.

Imaikkaa Nodigal becomes the 9th film this year to cross the Rs 5 crore mark in Chennai after Thaana Serndha Koottam, Padmaavat, Avengers Infinity War, Irumbu Thirai, Kaala, Tik Tik Tik, Kadai Kutty Singam and Kolamaavu Kokila.

After 31 days in running, Kolamaavu Kokila has grossed Rs 5.38 crore in Chennai city and still has a few shows playing in multiplexes. Together from Imaikkaa Nodigal and Kolamaavu Kokila, Nayanthara has yielded a gross of more than Rs 10 crore to the Chennai box office over the past month. The total TN gross from both these films together is between Rs 55 to 60 crore.

Astounding to say the least!