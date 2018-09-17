image
Monday, September 17th 2018
English
Exclusive: The TN box office has a lot to thank Nayanthara for!

Regional

Exclusive: The TN box office has a lot to thank Nayanthara for!

LmkLmk   September 17 2018, 4.13 pm
back
EntertainmentImaikkaa NodigalIrumbu ThiraiKaalaKadai Kutty Singamnayanthararegionaltik tik tik
nextBox office report: Samantha's U-Turn has a respectable opening weekend
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12 Episode 2: Guru Anup Jalota claims he followed shishya Jasleen Matharu to the show

Kaala director Ranjith to foray into Bollywood with a period film

Bigg Boss 12: Shocker for me, says Jasleen’s father on her affair with Anup Jalota