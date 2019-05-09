Exclusive: Top Tamil Producer SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures in talks for Tollywood foray!

In Com Staff May 09 2019, 7.43 pm May 09 2019, 7.43 pm

SR Prabhu, who is the cousin of actors Suriya and Karthi, has gained for himself a reputation as a quality producer and distributor. Earlier, he was a part of Studio Green along with KE Gnanavel Raja, before he came outside and began his own production banner - Dream Warrior Pictures, in 2012. The first movie under this banner was Saguni and since then he has produced six movies under this banner with five other projects under various stages of production. Now, we have exciting information about a new project under this banner!

Of late, there have been a lot of reports about SR Prabhu venturing into Tollywood with a Tamil-Telugu bilingual. To confirm this, we got in touch with the man himself and he said, "Yes, it is true that we are in talks for a bilingual and plan to enter Telugu but nothing has been confirmed yet. We shall issue a confirmed statement with all the details, once the project is confirmed!" Confirming further speculations, it has come to light that Sharwanand is in talks to star in this bilingual project!

Meanwhile, SR Prabhu's Dream Warrior Pictures is awaiting the release of the much-awaited NGK, starring Suriya, Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. This Selvaraghavan directorial carries a lot of expectations! Following this, there are a number of other movies like Vattam, Kaithi, The Sunshine and an untitled Jyothika movie. Watch this space for more updates.