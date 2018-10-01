Exclusive: Trisha on toxic social media and being a chiller

Trisha is very popular on social media, be it Twitter or Instagram. She keeps her followers constantly updated on what she is doing, her near and dear ones, her pets and the places she visits. She is someone who has been in the industry for more than 15 years and has seen social media evolve from scratch. She offered her take on the viral times that we live in.

"Social media is highly essential, no doubt. I have a solid platform to register my views directly. It is an absolute pleasure to see all the positivity from a section of the media and also interacting with my lovely fans. But there is a toxic side of social media too, which can get to you, beyond a point. I'm talking about trolls who cross the line in the name of criticism and some unruly fans of mine who abuse other actors. One has to handle this side too," she said.

Trisha also said that she is a 'chiller' who takes life easy and doesn't stress herself out too much. "This perhaps reflects in my looks and personality. A lot of people ask me how I maintain myself so well despite all the years in the industry. I think being a 'chiller' helps me," she added.

Trisha fans will be heading to theaters this weekend to catch the diva in action in 96, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.