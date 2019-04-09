Exclusive: Uriyadi 2's Monday collections are better than the opening Friday

Lmk April 09 2019, 3.13 pm April 09 2019, 3.13 pm

Uriyadi 2, which released in theatres last Friday, is going from strength to strength at the Tamil Nadu box office. The opening was understandably low due to the non-star nature of the film’s cast. The distributors of the film, Sakthi Film Factory, released the film in a very limited 150 screens across the state and were waiting for the initial word of mouth to kick in. Thanks to great reviews and public talk, theatres across the state started giving more importance to Uriyadi 2, over the weekend. The film has done well at low levels and its opening 4 days Tamil Nadu gross is as follows:

Friday - 45 lakhs

Saturday - 65 lakhs

Sunday - 75 lakhs

Monday - 48 lakhs

4-days total Tamil Nadu gross - 2.33 crore

This Vijay Kumar directorial, produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, is an extremely strong socio-political drama and has struck the right chords with the audience in this election season. The film talks about the dirty side of caste-based politics and how politicians are hand in glove with corrupt businessmen thus putting many human lives at risk. The strong dialogues of Vijay Kumar are major talking points.

With the postponement in the release of Kee and RK Nagar (earlier slated to release on April 12), Uriyadi 2 will continue to get a fair amount of screens and shows across the state in its second week too. In stark contrast, the critically acclaimed first part which released back in 2016 didn’t get much play time in theatres and caused a lot of pain and grief to Vijay Kumar. This time around, he has all the reasons to feel happy about!