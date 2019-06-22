In Com Staff June 22 2019, 7.12 pm June 22 2019, 7.12 pm

The 2010 film Kalavani, starring Vemal, Oviya, Saranya Ponvannan & Ilavarasu, was, needless to say, a huge success. Back in 2018, it was announced that a sequel to this movie was being made and, finally a few days ago, the release date of the film was announced. Since then the film has been highly anticipated. The sequel, titled Kalavani 2, has Vemal and Oviya in the lead and is being directed by A Sargunam, who also directed Kalavani. Now, our sources have informed us that the release date of the film has been pushed!

According to our source, “Makers have decided to push the release date of Kalavani 2 from June 28th to July 5th. The reason is not known yet.” Since the movie has faced a number of troubles before, we hope it has not fallen into other problems now. The film recently passed the censor certification with a U certificate and it was a relief for the makers. RJ Vigneshkanth, Saranya Ponvannan, Ganja Karuppu, form the supporting cast. Raja Mohammed is handling the editing, while Masani is the man behind the camera for Kalavani 2. This sequel is produced by Sarkunam's Varmans Productions.

Since the first film was such a huge hit, a lot is being expected from its sequel as well. It will be interesting to see whether the sequel will also be a comedy filled or not since that worked immensely for the first one. Oviya has already revealed earlier that she will be playing a mother in this sequel. Now, let’s see how this film will perform at the Box Office. Stay tuned for more updates!