In Com Staff August 07 2019, 3.13 pm August 07 2019, 3.13 pm

Vemal’s first release of this year was the sequel to his 2010 blockbuster hit, Kalavani. The film, Kalavani 2, released a while back and has been making quite the waves at the box office. The actor is also busy with a few other projects, all of which are in different production levels. While he awaits the release of his films like Kanni Raasi and Rendavathu Padam, our sources have given us some exclusive update about his next film! According to our sources, the actor is teaming up with director Senthil Kumar, of 6.2 fame, for a comedy love story. Now, that surely is an exciting news for all his fans.

Our sources revealed, “Vemal is set to join hands with Senthil Kumar for a rom-com. This project will be bankrolled by V. Palanivel under his banner Vaidhiyanadhan Film Garden. The makers are at present on the lookout for a heroine. The portions of the female lead are being planned to be completed in 30 days. The entire filming is also planning to be completed in a short span of time.” For those who do not know, Palanivel has already bankrolled more than 10 successful projects. Since this will be a rom-com, the audiences are sure to expect a lot from the actor. It will be interesting to see who gets chosen as the female lead opposite him. More details regarding this project will hopefully be given out soon!