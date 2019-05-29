EXCLUSIVE: Veteran director Bharathiraja joins STR's Maanaadu

In Com Staff May 29 2019, 12.10 am May 29 2019, 12.10 am

Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu has been in the water for quite some time now. For the longest time, fans of Simbu thought that the film has been shelved but the producer took to Twitter to announce that it is still on track. Now, reports are stating that the shooting of the film will finally start in June. Simbu recently returned from London after shedding a lot of weight in preparation for his role in the film. He is currently busy shooting for his parts in Hansika’s next Maha. Now, reports were stating that veteran director Bharathiraja might be playing Simbu's villain. But, when we got in touch with the producer of the film, Suresh Kamatchi, he said that Bharathiraja will not be seen as the villain.

Talking to us Suresh said, “Yes, Bharathiraja is going to be in Maanaadu, but he is not playing the villain." Well, that solves all the doubts! It will be exciting to see the veteran director in this film but now we are also wondering who might have been roped in to play the part of the antagonist! Bharathiraja had wowed the audience with his acting in Mani Ratnam's 2004film, Aaytha Ezhuthu. The director will be next seen in the upcoming Sasikumar starrer, Kennedy Club playing a supporting role. It was also announced that Kalyani Priyadarshan has been cast as the leading lady in this film.

This movie is touted to be a political thriller and Simbu is also learning martial arts for the film. Yuvan Shankar Raja will score the music for this project and Praveen KL will handle the editing. Meanwhile, Simbu will begin shooting for the Tamil remake of Kannada blockbuster Mufti from next month onward. Narthan will be directing this film and it will be produced by Studio Green.