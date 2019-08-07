In Com Staff August 07 2019, 4.59 pm August 07 2019, 4.59 pm

National award-winning actress Vidya Balan is debuting in Tamil through Nerkonda Paarvai, which will hit the screens on 8 August. The film, bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and directed by H Vinoth, is the Tamil remake of the Hindi film Pink, which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Andrea Tairang and Kirti Kulhari. The Tamil version will have Ajith, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tairang and Abirami Venkatachalam. Although Nerkonda Paarvai is a direct remake of the Hindi film, the Tamil version will be different from the Hindi in two aspects, an action block and a song sequence featuring Vidya Balan. In an exclusive chat with us, Vidya Balan talked about the film, working with Ajith and her favourite actor Rajinikanth among other things.

About shooting for Nerkonda Paarvai, Vidya said, “I have done the song Agalaadhae and I shot for just a few days. It was a beautiful experience. Director Vinoth is quiet but very sharp. Of course, it was great to work with Ajith. I cannot reveal too much about my character. I know that my portion in the Tamil had not featured in the Hindi film but it will be the back story which is different from the one shown in Pink. It provides some answers”. When asked about Ajith that is not known to others, Balan candidly answered, “I don’t know how much you know about Ajith. And I don’t know how much I know about him. We had conversations and it was lovely talking to Ajith; it was just really nice, chatting with him about various things”.

It is known to all those who follow the cinema that Vidya was considered as a jinx and was dropped from many films in Tamil at the start of her career. To this, the Parineeta actress revealed, “It was at the very start of my career that I was auditioned for Run. I didn’t get selected, but, no hard feelings about that. I shot for around 5 or 6 days for the Malayalam film Manasellam before getting replaced. It was heartbreaking at the time, but over time, I realized it was all for good. I was committed to doing the MS Subbalakshmi biopic with Rajeev Menon. But unfortunately, there have been some speed breakers in that project and I don’t know if it will ever get done. But to me, Subbalakshmi’s voice, the way she sang... there was a certain dignity to her, even in the way she looked. I would have loved to play her, but that is not happening”.