Exclusive: Vijay Antony and Ananda Krishnan's project to go on floors by May end or June!

In Com Staff April 25 2019, 12.27 am April 25 2019, 12.27 am

2019 promises to be a wonderful year for Vijay Antony as he has a number of projects on hand. To start off the year, he has the action thriller Kolaigaran, which is being planned for release in May. This movie, directed by Andrew Louis, also has Action Kind Arjun playing a cop. The sneak peek and promo videos of Kolaigaran promise a lot and have set the expectations high for the movie. Simon K King has composed the music and Mukesh handles the cinematography while Vivek Harshan is in charge of the editing. This movie, having Ashima Narwal as the female lead, also stars veterans Nassar, Seetha and Mayilsamy with Guru Somasundaram and John Vijay playing vital roles! Now, we have an important update about Vijay Antony's next project, with director Ananda Krishnan, of Metro fame...

When we enquired about this project's progress, director Ananda Krishnan states, "We are nearing the completion of the pre-production work for my project with Vijay Antony. The movie will go on floors towards the end of May or in the beginning of June!" Being produced by TD Raja of Chenthur Film Internationals, who has earlier produced the Arjun starrer Vallakottai, this movie is touted to be a political thriller, making it the second such movie in Vijay Antony's career after Yeman. NS Uthayakumar is handling the cinematography while Johan of Uru fame is scoring the music. The rest of the cast and crew are expected to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, Vijay Antony has completed shooting for the first schedule of Agni Siragugal, directed by Naveen of Moodar Koodam fame. This movie also has Arun Vijay playing another lead. Vijay also has another action drama movie - Thamilarasan, under the direction of Babu Yogeswaran, who has earlier directed Daas. The highlight of this movie is that Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja will be scoring the music for this project! Apart from these, Vijay Antony will also be seen donning the Khaki uniform again in the upcoming movie Kaaki, for a movie to be directed by debutante Senthil Kumar. It looks like 2019 is indeed shaping up well for Vijay Antony... Stay tuned for further updates...