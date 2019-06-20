In Com Staff June 20 2019, 11.44 pm June 20 2019, 11.44 pm

The multi-talented Vijay Antony entered the world of Cinema as a composer and singer with the 2005 movie Sukran. Since then, he has established himself as an accomplished music director, singer, actor and producer. Vijay Antony has had a great start to 2019 with the recently released crime thriller Kolaigaran, which is still running in the theatres, after releasing on June 7th! This movie, directed by Andrew Louis of Leelai fame, was produced by Diya Movies and distributed by G Dhananjayan's BOFTA Mediaworks. Dhananjayan is an acclaimed producer and writer, who has also won two National Awards. This collaboration in Kolaigaran has become so successful that Vijay Antony and G Dhananjayan have inked a three-film deal.

Following Kolaigaran, Vijay Antony has already begun working on his subsequent projects. He is simultaneously shooting for three different films - Agni Siragugal, Thamilarasan and Kaaki. Agni Siragugal is a multi-starrer with Arun Vijay playing the other lead. This movie, directed by Naveen of Moodar Koodam fame, will soon begin its 50-day third schedule in Europe. Recently, it was announced that Vijay Antony would be collaborating with cinematographer-turned-director Vijay Milton for a new movie. This will mark the first of the three-film deal with G Dhananjayan as this project would be produced by the Kolaigaran team itself.

The Vijay Antony-Vijay Milton project is said to be an out-and-out action movie, which will be shot in the exotic locales of Diu & Daman. Vijay Milton, who has earlier directed movies like Goli Soda and Kadugu, will be penning the script, directing as well as handling the cinematography for this new movie. This project is said to be going on floors on October 1st, with the team planning to complete the shooting in a single lengthy schedule. Reports also state that there would be another young hero as part of this project's cast but Vijay Antony would be the solo lead. Dhananjayan had hinted at the Kolaigaran success meet that his collaboration with Vijay Antony would continue for a long time and we have now confirmed that it would happen for a minimum of three movies, as of now!