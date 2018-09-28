Exclusive: Vijay Deverakonda opens up on his relationship with box-office numbers

Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for a big release for his next film NOTA in Tamil and Telugu on October 5th. The star actor has done an extensive round of promotions in Chennai for the Tamil version, with a press meet and numerous media interviews. He will be starting promotions for the Telugu version this coming weekend and says that he has already hit the saturation point with respect to interviews.

Ask him about the huge box-office success of Geetha Govindam and his growing popularity in TN and the US, Vijay coolly says that he isn't a numbers person.

"I was never strong in Math. I'd rather think about how to give my next shot or what to eat, rather than think about box-office collections and trade insights. I'm not inclined towards that side of the industry. I just know that a film would work when I'm in the process of shooting for it; I have that judgement sense," he said.

Vijay also stated in a matter of fact tone that he wasn't aware of the rich history of Telugu and Tamil cinema, and that his circle was very small. "I wish to just focus on my work and do a good job."

The hero attracted all the attention at the Chennai press meet on Friday. He spoke in Tamil, and was praised by his co-actors in the film Sathyaraj and Nasser, and his director Vijay's commitment and passion to dub in Tamil were particularly singled out.