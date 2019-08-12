In Com Staff August 12 2019, 6.43 pm August 12 2019, 6.43 pm

Vijay Sethupathi’s accolades are numerous. The actor recently was awarded the Best Actor award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. At present, he has several films in his hand. But the actor has surprised all his fans by announcing that he is collaborating with none other than Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan! All Sethupathi fans were shocked when the actor confirmed to a leading news organization that he is collaborating with Aamir Khan. Recently there were many rumours of the two coming together and now it has finally been confirmed. While people are guessing what project this may be, a leading media suggests that Vijay will be seen in Aamir’s next big project, Lal Singh Chaddha.

The Super Deluxe actor spoke to a leading media about his project with Aamir Khan and said, “We are in talks and details will be announced soon.” This obviously while raising excitement has also raised many questions. Many are thinking that the two might be seen together in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha. But, when we checked with our sources close to the actor, they said that Vijay Sethupathi will be seen alongside Aamir Khan in his upcoming film Lal Singh Chaddha! Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in a crucial role in this Aamir Khan film. For those who do not know, Lal Singh Chaddha will be the Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Aamir Khan will be seen reprising the role of Tom Hanks in this one.