Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha's 96 opens on a promising note

The Vijay Sethupathi - Trisha starrer 96, directed by Premkumar, is being welcomed with open arms by the audience. After the early press show on Monday, the verdict declared 96 to be a classic romance film. When the film released in theaters on Thursday, the response has been similarly fantastic, and the film is getting nothing but positive response from the audience. Viewers are walking down the memory lane remembering their school, college days and their first love, by seeing the film.

Leading Tamil cinema celebrities have also been heaping praise on the film through their social media accounts. 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara, Vignesh ShivN and VJ Dhivyadharshini saw the film at Chennai's Palazzo multiplex.

Amidst competition from other noteworthy films, 96 grossed a decent Rs 2.9 crore on Day 1 in Tamil Nadu, with the Chennai city gross being Rs 47 lakh. We can expect the film's collections to either improve fast or not drop at all, due to the overwhelmingly positive word of mouth.

96 is also getting rave reviews from the overseas front and the neighbouring states such as Kerala and Karnataka. We hope that it sustains in theatres for long, despite the flurry of new releases set to arrive every week here on.