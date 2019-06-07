In Com Staff June 07 2019, 11.56 pm June 07 2019, 11.56 pm

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi is an incredibly busy man these days. The actor recently got applauded for his performance in the latest release Super Deluxe. The actor is busy with several projects and it is already known that he has wrapped up the first schedule of his next project with director Vijay Chander. It is also known that the 96 actor has signed a new film to be directed by debutante Virumandi, in which he would be pairing with Aishwarya Rajesh. Now, we have some news for you regarding this project. Our sources have exclusively revealed to us that Vijay Sethupathi’s role in this film will only be an extended cameo!

Talking to us exclusively our source said, “Vijay Sethupathi is doing his next with Aishwarya Rajesh but this will only be an extended cameo for him. Aishwarya is the main protagonist and he is paired opposite her.” So from what it looks like, his role in this film might be similar to the one he played in Nayanthara’s Imaikkaa Nodigal. Hope this clears up all the rumours stating that he is the hero in this upcoming flick! The shooting is set to start from this month and an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited. Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh have earlier worked together in Pannaiyarum Padminiyum, Rummy, and Dharma Durai.