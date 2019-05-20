Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi to star in a new project by Sathya Jothi Films!

In Com Staff May 20 2019, 11.28 am May 20 2019, 11.28 am

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi is one star who juggles between a number of movies and simultaneously shoots for them at the same time. This highly talented, versatile actor is currently on a roll and after a blockbuster hit in Petta, his much-expected Super Deluxe despite failing to make it big at the box office got a lot of critical acclaims. As is usual, he has a long list of movies in hand and has just finished shooting for Sindhubaadh, in which he is acting alongside his son Surya Sethupathi. We now have an update on another new movie for Vijay Sethupathi...

An industry analyst states, "Vijay Sethupathi has just signed up for a new project with the famous production banner - Sathya Jyothi Films. The details of the rest of the cast and crew are expected to be announced shortly!" Sathya Jyothi Films are fresh off the resounding success of Viswasam, which had Thala Ajith and Lady Superstar Nayanthara in the lead. This production house, which entered movies with the 1982 Kamal Haasan starrer Moondram Pirai, is also currently bankrolling Dhanush's upcoming movie with director RS Durai Senthilkumar.Sathya Jyothi banner has also signed up Dhanush for another movie, to be directed by Ram Kumar. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi has wrapped up shoot for the first schedule of his upcoming movie Laabam, with director SP Jhananathan and is shooting for Sanga Tamizhan, in which he is said to be playing dual roles. After the super hit critical success of his last production venture Merku Thodarchi Malai, he has begun work on his next production - Chennai Palani Mars, for which he will also be taking up the role of a writer. The first look of this project will be releasing on May 22!