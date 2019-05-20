  3. Regional
Vijay Sethupathi

Regional

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi to star in a new project by Sathya Jothi Films!

The first look of Vijay Sethupathi's next project will be releasing on May 22!

back
Box OfficeSathya Jothi FilmsTrending In SouthVijay Sethupathi
nextLucifer grossed higher in digital rights than satellite rights, reveals Prithviraj!

within