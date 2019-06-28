Bollywood

Barack Obama and George Clooney suit up for a boat ride in Italy

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan plays it cool in his swag-infused camouflage jacket!

  3. Regional
Read More
back
Raashi Khanna Nivetha PethurajSanga ThamzhanSeenu RamasamySindhubaadhTrending In SouthVijay ChanderVijay Sethupathi
nextSiddharth’s tweet lights up Twitter during India's World Cup match against West Indies

within