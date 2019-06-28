In Com Staff June 28 2019, 5.02 pm June 28 2019, 5.02 pm

At present, Vijay Sethupathi is a very busy man as he is juggling from one project to another. The actor is also waiting for the result of his latest release Sindhubaadh, wherein he has performed impressively. Now, it is a known fact that Vijay’s next is with director Vijay Chander, and has been titled Sanga Thamizhan. This film, which marks the maiden collaboration between Sethupathi and Chandar, is being produced by Vijaya Productions. Moreover, the project is currently in its final leg of shooting. Now, we have an exclusive update for you regarding this film. Our sources have informed us that the film is all set to release on October 2.

According to our sources close to the film's unit, “The makers are happy with the progress of the film and have decided to release it on 2nd October. The announcement will be made official soon.” Well, this sure is great news for all Vijay Sethupathi fans. Touted to be a family entertainer, this film will have Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Pethuraj playing the female leads. The dialogues for this film have been penned by Vijay Chander himself and reports state that this film will be an intense one. Reportedly, Vijay will be seen playing double roles in this film. The film will also see Vijay Sethupathi's daughter Sreeja, making her debut on the big screen. The first look is already out and here Vijay Sethupathi is seen sporting a thick moustache, with a rustic look.