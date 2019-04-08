Exclusive: Vijay to play a football coach in his next with director Atlee, massive football set erected in Chennai

In Com Staff April 08 2019, 7.39 pm April 08 2019, 7.39 pm

The prestigious production company AGS Entertainment’s 20th production venture is Thalapathy 63 which is helmed by Atlee. The film is getting canned at a steady pace and the shoot is happening in Chennai and its suburbs. Vijay is said to be essaying the role of a football coach and is said to be called Michael in the film which is yet untitled. Nayanthara plays the heroine while there is an ensemble cast in the form of Kathir, Daniel Balaji, Yogi Babu, Vivek and others.

We have some exclusive details on the progress of the shoot. Our sources tell us, “A massive stadium set has been erected by art director Muthuraj where the shoot is happening right now. The schedule starts from today, the 8April and will go on for fifty days. Vivek who joined the shoot recently will be present in this schedule”. Sources further add that Vijay was seen in formal attire with trousers, shirt and a waist coat with matching shoes. They further add, “An introduction scene where players walk inside the stadium and fans cheering them are being shot now."

Looks like the unit is hard working and is on schedule to have the film release on Diwali day. Recently Sun TV had bought the satellite rights of Thalapathy 63. Meanwhile there are also beliefs that the team would announce the title of the film on Vijay’s birthday on the 22nd June. As always, one can expect a powerful title for Thalapathy 63 too. Stay tuned and updates will follow!