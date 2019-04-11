Exclusive: Vikram's Kadaram Kondam aiming for a May end release, confirms director Rajesh M Selva

In Com Staff April 11 2019, 7.32 pm April 11 2019, 7.32 pm

Rajesh M Selva from the school of Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan had directed the actor in his very first directorial Thoonga Vanam. Produced by Haasan’s home banner Raaj Kamal Films International, Thoonga Vanam featured Kamal Haasan, Trisha, Prakash Raj, Sampath Raj, Yugi Sethu, Asha Sarath, Madhushalini and others. Thoonga Vanam is the remake of the French film Nuit Blanche released in 2011. Ghibran had composed music for this thriller which gained critical acclaim. It was simultaneously made in Tamil and Telugu.

Thoonga Vanam was released in 2015 and after four years, Rajesh M Selva had begun his next, titled Kadaram Kondan, again bankrolled by Raaj Kamal Films International featuring Chiyaan Vikram and Haasan’s daughter Akshara Haasan. The film began its shooting in November 2018 in Malaysia and is now completed. We asked Rajesh M Selva about the status of the film and this is what he had to say, “Ninety-five percent of post-production is done. Little VFx work is pending and we are planning to release the film in May”.

This is interesting and a very good news for Chiyaan Vikram fans who have been waiting for a film release from the actor. Praveen K L has edited the film while Srinivas R Gutha is the DoP. Ghibran has composed music for Kadaram Kondan whose audio rights have been bagged by Muzic 247. Kadaram Kondan is an action thriller and the first look of the film featured Chiyaan Vikram donning a police avatar in salt and pepper hair. The film is co-produced by Ravindran of Trident Arts.