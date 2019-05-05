Exclusive: Vishagan refutes rumours of working with director Karthik Subbaraj!

In Com Staff May 05 2019, 3.49 pm May 05 2019, 3.49 pm

Vishagan Vanangamudi - businessman and actor, shot to the limelight when it was announced that he would be getting married to Superstar Rajinikanth's second daughter Soundarya! After a whirlwind romance of a few months, the couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony, on February 11th! This was the second marriage for the both of them and it looks like they have found true love this time around!

Recently, Vishagan has been in the limelight after various sections of the media reported that he is in talks with Petta director Karthik Subbaraj and that the duo would be working in a new film, soon! To get to the bottom of this and to check the authenticity of these reports, we got in touch with Vishagan himself and he had a completely different story to tell!

Responding to our question of whether he is to be working with director Karthik Subbaraj, Vishagan said, "I am not working in a project with him or any other director, for that fact! I am not even listening to any scripts, as of now!" This puts to rest all rumours of the said new project. Of late, there have also been a lot of reports that Vishagan's uncle Swarna Sethuraman of Flash Films is the reason behind the delay in the release of director Naveen's completed movie Alavuddinin Arputha Camera. There are various reports stating different versions of this story. The most common version is that Naveen was given an advance amount for a project with Vishagan but that he did not return that amount when the project did not materialise.

Naveen has reportedly stated that the amount was for pre-production work only and not an advance. The director also alleges that he had spent all the money on the pre-production and that it was Vishagan's side which backed out of the project. When we asked Vishagan about this, he says, "This issue is between the production house and director Naveen. I have no say in it and don't wish to comment on this issue!" We do hope whatever the issue is, it is sorted out for the good of cinema at the earliest. We also wish Vishagan returns to the big screens with a new project, soon!