Exclusive: Viswasam director Siva approaches Shah Rukh Khan for Hindi remake!

Kollywood had a grand opening to 2019 with two blockbuster Pongal releases in Viswasam and Petta. These two movies went head-to-head at the box office and despite both emerging victorious, Viswasam's collections overshadowed Petta's! Between the two, Viswasam collected more and has come to become one of the biggest grossers in recent times. Viswasam, starring Ajith and Nayanthara in the lead, is an action-packed emotional drama, which was well received by all types of audiences, especially families. Now, we hear that this movie's director Siva has approached Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan for remaking it in Hindi.

Our sources from the Bollywood industry circles state, "South director Siruthai Siva approached SRK and pitched the idea of remaking his super hit film Viswasam, in Hindi. However, despite being interested in the script, SRK will not be taking up this project now, due to some prior commitments!" The reports state that SRK wanted to work in a different script and liked this story but will not be able to work on this project, as of now.

SRK was recently in Chennai to witness the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and his team - the Kolkata Knight Riders. While at the stadium, SRK was spotted with director Atlee and his wife Priya. Later, pictures of SRK at Atlee's office went viral on social media. All this lead to speculations of SRK being roped in to play the main antagonist in Atlee's ongoing movie - Thalapathy 63. This news made quite a splash but was later refuted as just rumours. Anyways, let's see how things turn out...