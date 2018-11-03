Exclusive: What does the upcoming Kollywood release line up look like?

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the release dates of upcoming films in Kollywood, post-Diwali. There are many films waiting in queue to release, but there are only those many feasible weekends available. Here we try to figure out the upcoming Kollywood release line-up with inputs from trade experts.

Now it’s clear that Sarkar, Kalavani Mappillai and Billa Pandi will open in theatres for the festival of lights, on November 6. On November 16, we have the likes of Kaatrin Mozhi, Sei, Utharavu Maharaja and RK Nagar in line to release.

Shankar’s 2.0 has already locked November 29 as its release date and hence we won't be having any noteworthy film risking a release date just a week prior to it. A week after 2.0 is also an open one for the industry as theatres would need their time to play 2.0 without any competition, in order to recover their hefty investments. The audience also needs to be given their space to check out the industry's biggest ever film.

On December 14, we have Adangamaru and Seethakaathi as the probable films to release. Both these films were earlier set to release on November 16 but there has been an obvious change in plans. On December 21, Karthi's Dev and Dhanush's Maari 2 will most likely face off at the box-office.

Apart from these noted films, there are many small-timers which will be looking to grab a release slot somehow by the end of the year. Busy times ahead!