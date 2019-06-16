In Com Staff June 16 2019, 3.47 pm June 16 2019, 3.47 pm

Of all contemporary comedians, Yogi Babu's career seems to be taking off to a different plane currently. As a comedian, he is a part of a number of top stars' movies. Of late, he has also begun to star in movies as the lead and has quite a few such movies in the pipeline. He debuted in movies in the year 2009 with Yogi and in the ten years since he has acted in nearly 98 movies so far with a minimum of another 20 in various stages of production. His impending releases as a lead are Gurkha, Zombie and Dharma Prabhu. These three will launch Yogi Babu into Kollywood as a hero. We now have an interesting update on another new project for Yogi Babu!

An industry insider states, "Yogi Babu and Vijay TV fame Ramar will be joining hands to play the leads in a new upcoming movie. This project is to be produced by Sinish Sreedharan, who has earlier directed Balloon." Balloon, starring Jai, Anjali and Janani Iyer in the lead, was Sinish's maiden directorial venture. Yogi Babu played an interesting supporting role in this movie, produced by Auraa Cinemas. However, the project met with a few issues in its release and Sinish called out Jai as the reason behind this. This new movie will mark Sinish's production debut as well. An official update, as well as the cast and crew details of this new project, are expected to be revealed soon. After finding success on TV, Ramar has slowly been finding his feet in the world of Cinema and is steadily becoming a popular name on the big screens too.