In Com Staff April 12 2019, 4.56 pm April 12 2019, 4.56 pm

Thalapathy 63 is and has been the talk of the town from the time it was announced! This movie, directed by Atlee and produced by AGS Entertainment, has an ensemble star cast including Nayanthara as the female lead and a number of top stars like Jackie Shroff, Daniel Balaji, Vivekh, Yogi Babu, Anandaraj, Kathir and a lot of others! We had recently revealed that Vijay would be playing the role of a football coach, that too of a Tamil Nadu women's team. Following this, as a breaking news, we also revealed young actress Indhuja's role in the movie. Now, we have another exciting update on the roles of two other stars from this movie's cast!

Recently, it was announced that the Thalapathy 63 unit had erected a very expensive set resembling a football stadium. The unit has been shooting at this set for the past couple of dates. In a recent shot, he was seen entering the stadium, accompanied by a couple of other stars. Talking about this, a unit insider reveals, "In a shot inside the stadium, Vivekh and Yogi Babu will be seen alongside Thalapathy Vijay. Both of them will be sporting suits, similar to Vijay's! This goes to show that they would be assisting Vijay in his role as a coach of the Tamil Nadu women's football team!" It is indeed interesting to note that Vivekh and Yogi Babu will be seen as assistant coaches.

Exclusive: Yogi Babu and Vivekh's roles in Vijay and director Atlee's next revealed!

Thalapathy 63, will have music by Academy Award winning composer AR Rahman, with GK Vishnu's cinematography and Ruben's editing. The latest additions to this movie's cast are Reba Monica John and Mercury fame Indhuja, who will be seen as the captain of the football team and will be sporting a tomboyish getup with a short hairdo. This movie is touted to be releasing for this year Diwali. Atlee and Vijay are coming together for the third time after their previous blockbusters Theri and Mersal! The buzz around this movie is building up very highly towards a crescendo. Let's wait and watch what else is in the offering...