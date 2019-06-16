In Com Staff June 16 2019, 3.12 pm June 16 2019, 3.12 pm

We had earlier reported that following his directorial venture Maari 2, Balaji Mohan had begun working as a Creative Producer for a new project, to be bankrolled by Y Not Studios. This movie, having Yogi Babu in the lead, is now said to have begun with a pooja, a couple of days back. Yogi Babu is one actor who is being highly sought after in recent times. He is a part of almost all movies that are releasing or being made in recent times. Yogi Babu has completed acting in a number of movies as the lead, which are all nearing release! Now, we have an interesting update on this new project, which will have him in the lead.

A source close to the production house states. "The pooja of this new movie with Yogi Babu in the lead happened a couple of days back! The pre-production work is complete and shooting for this movie will begin from June 21st. Balaji Mohan has provided a lot of creative input to this project and it has shaped up very well!" The complete details of the cast and crew are yet to be revealed by the production banner - Sashikanth's Y Not Studios, which bankrolled the recently released thriller movie Game Over. This movie, starring Taapsee in the lead, was directed by Ashwin Saravanan of Maaya fame. The movie has been getting rave reviews from all sections of society.