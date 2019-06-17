In Com Staff June 17 2019, 1.30 pm June 17 2019, 1.30 pm

Suriya’s NGK is nearing the end of its dismal run. Though the film still has a few shows in theatres across TN, in its 3rd week, the majority of its run has been completed. The film will just add on a few lakhs more to its final tally. The total 2 weeks Chennai city gross of the film is 4.69 crores and the 5 crores mark is all but ruled out now. The lifetime TN gross of NGK will fold below 35 crores.

NGK’s run has, reportedly, already ended in the Telugu states, Kerala and Karnataka. Though Suriya still has a good Telugu market compared to most of the other Tamil heroes, alarmingly the Telugu box office numbers of his films are exponentially decreasing over the past few years. All his films have simultaneous releases in Tamil and Telugu, due to his huge fan following among both the groups of audience.

Sci-Fi thriller 24, back in 2016, did a lifetime share of more than 15 crores in the Telugu states and was a successful venture there. This was followed by Singam 3, which did a lifetime Telugu share of close to 11 crores. Singam 3 (Yamudu 3 in Telugu) was declared a flop. This was followed by Gang (the Telugu dubbed version of Thaana Serndha Koottam), which did a lifetime Telugu share of 7.5 crores and was a successful venture; it clashed with two big straight Telugu films. NGK, unfortunately, has folded its run with a lifetime Telugu share of lesser than 4 crores. The breakeven share of NGK was 9 crores and the film has fallen way short!