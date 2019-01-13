F2 receives a favourable opening and brings smiles to the Tollywood trade

The 3rd and last among the Sankranthi releases from Tollywood, F2 (Fun and Frustration) released on January 12 to majorly positive reviews. This multi-starrer, led by the senior statesman Venkatesh, is getting a favourable verdict from the paying audience for being a breezy timepass entertainer centered on romance, marriage and bromance. It looks like the ideal film for a festival holiday audience. Venkatesh’s trademark comedy timing is getting a lot of praise from moviegoers and has apparently benefited F2 in a big way.

The director of F2, Anil Ravipudi, seems to have notched up one more hit after Pattas, Supreme and Raja The Great. The other stars in the film Varun Tej, Mehreen and Tamannaah must also be feeling hopeful of a hit after observing the unanimously good early talk for the film.

F2 is doing better than the other big Sankranthi release, Ram Charan’s Vinaya Vidheya Rama in the USA, grossing a very good 251K $ from its premieres. F2’s shows in the Telugu states are also getting sold out at a rapid rate. The film is expected to have a strong and steady run through the coming Sankranthi holidays and achieve a Hit verdict for itself as its pre release investment is nominal.