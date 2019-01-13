image
Sunday, January 13th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

F2 receives a favourable opening and brings smiles to the Tollywood trade

Regional

F2 receives a favourable opening and brings smiles to the Tollywood trade

LmkLmk   January 13 2019, 10.55 am
back
Anil RavipudiBollywoodEntertainmentF2Raja The GreatRam CharanSankranthiVenkateshVinaya Vidheya Rama
nextPariyerum Perumal Kathir to star with Thalapathy Vijay now
ALSO READ

Before Taimur Ali Khan, here are celebrities who rocked the casual tracksuit

Kangana Ranaut says other Bollywood ladies pretend like she doesn’t exist

Have you seen Karan Johar's 'rare' pool picture yet?