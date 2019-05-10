Fahadh Faasil and Parvathy come together for Take Off director's next!

In Com Staff May 10 2019, 6.56 pm May 10 2019, 6.56 pm

It goes without saying that Fahadh Faasil and Parvathy Thiruvoth are two of the best actors Malayalam cinema has produced so far. The two shared screen space together in the hit film Take Off which won several awards and was highly appreciated by the audience. The film was directed by Mahesh Narayanan and went on to become one of the best films of that year. Now, some exciting update has come forward regarding the duo’s next project. According to a report in a leading media, Fahadh Faasil and Parvathy will be coming together for another project which will also be directed by Mahesh Narayanan!

Confirming to a leading media Mahesh said that the project is indeed happening and the project will also be produced by Anto Joseph, who had produced Take Off. The director also informed the leading media that the shooting for the film will start in July. We surely cannot wait for an official announcement regarding this! Since the Take Off combo is coming together, we are sure that this film will too be worth the watch. Take Off was based on a rescue mission that took place in 2014. Fahadh played the Embassy official in it and Parvathy played a nurse.

Meanwhile, Fahadh was last seen in Kumbalangi Nights and Super Deluxe. Both the films did exceptionally well at the Box Office and he will next be seen in Trance which is being directed by Anwar Rasheed. With Uyare getting glowing reviews, Parvathy will be next seen in Virus, which has been directed by Aashiq Abu.