  3. Regional
Fahadh Faasil and Parvathy come together for Take Off director's next!

Regional

Fahadh Faasil and Parvathy come together for Take Off director's next!

Fahadh Faasil and Parvathy will be coming together for another project produced by Anto Joseph.

back
Aashiq AbuAnwar RasheedEmbassyFahadh FaasilKumbalangi NightsmaheshMahesh Narayanan . Anto JosephParvathyParvathy ThiruvothSuper Deluxetrendingin south
nextKannada and Bengali actor Manie to debut in an intellectual thriller in Tamil

within