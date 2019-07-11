In Com Staff July 11 2019, 4.32 pm July 11 2019, 4.32 pm

Fahadh Faasil has been a busy actor this year. While he has already dished out hits like Kumbalangi Nights, Super Deluxe and Athiran in the first half of the year, the actor is already busy with his other projects. We had earlier reported that his film Trance, which has been in the making for a long time now, is going into post-production soon. Now, there’s another interesting update on him. According to a report in a leading daily, Fahadh is set to work in Take Off director Mahesh Narayanan’s next! Music director Sushin Shyam revealed during an interview to a leading daily that the film has been titled, Malik. However, there is no official confirmation yet on this news.

The report also states that the film is set to go on floors soon. The details about the rest of the cast and crew are awaited. As one may remember, the director’s first film Take Off, also featured Fahadh in a powerful role. So, we can expect this film to be an outstanding one as well. Meanwhile, Fahadh will next be seen in Trance, which has been slotted for a Christmas release. This film has Nazriya, Gautham Menon, Vinayakan, Soubin Shahir, Joju George, Chemban Vinod, Sreenath Bhasi and Alphonse Puthran in pivotal roles. Trance is directed by Anwar Rasheed and scripted by Vadakkan Vincent. The film has been bankrolled by Anwar Rasheed under his banner Anwar Rasheed Entertainments. It is being said that Fahadh will be seen in the role of a priest in this movie.