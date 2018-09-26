Fahadh Faasil’s Trance will be his biggest yet!

Anwar Rasheed, who is busy producing Malayalam films, has now put on the director’s hat again for Trance, his upcoming film which stars Fahadh Faasil. Official announcement states the film will hit the screens on the 22nd of March 2019. Trance happens to be Anwar’s first directorial venture since Ustad Hotel back in 2012.

And here’s a fact – Trance has been made at a budget of Rs 18 crore, which is considered high in Mollywood as their films are produced on rather meager scales. This will go on to become Fahadh’s biggest film in his career.

The actor is now basking in the success of his Varathan, a splendid thriller which has gone on to become a smash hit. Directed by Amal Neerad, the slow burn ride is a psychological character transformation story that takes a raging turn in the final act. Fahadh’s fabulous performance in the film is being widely appreciated, along with that of Aishwarya Lekshmi. Interestingly, Amal Neerad is the one in charge of the camera for Trance as well.

With Fahadh finding his way out of Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and tasting success with Varathan, it doesn’t look like a costly miss. Or does it?