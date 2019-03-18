Fahadh Faasil’s Trance will the first to introduce this camera technology to Malayalam cinema!

Last year, Fahadh Faasil’s Varathan brought us some terrific action sequences that were talked about for weeks after the release. The 36-year-old actor truly put on a new face for his short but exciting stint as the action hero in the film, but it looks like that’s not the end as he is about to scale new grounds with his upcoming film Trance. The film, which brings Anwar Rasheed back as a director after 6 years, will be the first in Mollywood to make use of the ‘cinebot’ camera technology. According to reports, the team has brought in a special set of cameras and rigs to film a riveting action sequence which will be one of the biggest highlights of the film.

Cinebots, which are known as the fastest high-speed camera robotic arms in the world, are put to use in many Hollywood films in order to capture slow-motion shots. Built on expandable tracks, the cameras can swiftly move from place to place according to a digital drawing, without losing any focus. It would be really cool to see what they can add to this action scene conceived by stunt master Supreme Sundar.

Fahadh Faasil plays the role of a pastor in this experimental film that will see him in a variety of appearances. Amal Neerad has come in as the cinematographer, while Oscar-award-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty will take care of the ambient sound. Many well-known faces such as Nazriya Nazim, Gautham Menon, Soubin Shahir, Vedhika, and Baiju will be seen in pivotal roles in Trance.