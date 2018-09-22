Fanboy moment: When AR Rahman granted Sivakarthikeyan’s wish

Sivakarthikeyan’s Seemaraja is still having a decent run in theaters, but the actor already has many other things to do rather than basking in the film’s glory. He is now looking to wrap up both of his upcoming projects with directors Rajesh and Ravikumar by January next year, and then move on to his newly announced project with PS Mithran of Irumbu Thirai fame.

In a recent interaction, Sivakarthikeyan has revealed an interesting incident that took place during the recording session of his sci-fi thriller, which has music by the Oscar award-winner AR Rahman.

Sivakarthikeyan was so impressed by one of the tunes composed by Rahman, requesting the composer to sing it himself though it was initially not planned that way. In turn, Rahman quickly obliged to croon the track himself, making it the first song in the album and a special one at that. The actor is said to have been totally blown away by AR Rahman’s genuineness and composure, which he maintains even after achieving so much all around the globe.

Rakul Preet Singh plays the female lead in this project, which also has famous names such as Isha Koppikar, Yogi Babu and Karunakaran in the cast. Produced by 24AM Studios at a mammoth budget, the film is said to feature extensive VFX work which will set another benchmark for unique attempts in Kollywood.