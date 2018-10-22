Thalapathy Vijay's fans celebrates 4 years of Kaththi

In Tamil cinema, fans of big mass heroes unfailingly celebrate each and every occasion associated with their favourite star. Movie release anniversaries are common milestones which are celebrated on Twitter, particularly, with hashtag trending activities. On October 22nd, Thalapathy Vijay fans and popular film trackers were actively engaging in tweets and trending a tag for 4 years of Kaththi (#4YearsofBlockbusterKaththi).

The film was released on October 22, 2014 amid some raging controversies and went on to have a blockbuster run in theatres all over the world. It was Vijay's 2nd 100 cr+ grosser after Thuppakki.

Kaththi received excellent reviews for Vijay's performance, director AR Murugadoss' strong social-interest story, some stunning sequences in the screenplay, the power-packed stunt scenes and Anirudh's brilliant background score. Samantha scored her first big hit in Tamil and she could reach the nook and corners of the state thanks to the chartbuster 'Selfie Pulla' track. Vijay also had his first hit, playing dual roles (Kathiresan and Jeevanantham).

We are just 15 days away from the release of Sarkar, the 3rd film from the Vijay - Murugadoss duo. With its political theme and relevant social-interest elements, Sarkar is expected to repeat the success of Kaththi and Thuppakki before it.