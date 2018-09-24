Fans give a unanimous thumbs-up to the music of Vada Chennai

The music of Vada Chennai launched on Sunday morning on online platforms without a grand launch event. This is composer Santhosh Narayanan's 25th film and his work is receiving high praise from music buffs and fans. Dhanush has scored as a singer yet again and the way he has rendered the enjoyable love song 'Goindhammavaala' proves that he is a pro as a singer too.

The album has 10 tracks (8 songs and 2 themes) and is an assortment of lovely melody tracks, enjoyable 'gaana' numbers, pathos 'gaana’ numbers and 2 splendid theme tracks. The dominance of 'gaana' in the album is due to the North Madras setting of the film given that 'gaana' is seen as an identity of that region.

We hear that the songs will organically flow with the story as montage sequences and not stick out separately as song - dance routines. The film's post production is currently underway with final editing and background scoring in play.

Director Vetrimaaran previously worked with GV Prakash in his first 3 films. His first outing with Santhosh Narayanan in Vada Chennai has produced great results on the music front. The film will release on October 17th.