July 11 2019

Bigg Boss Season 3 Tamil, began last month and as expected, the show's TRP is on the rise. The contestants of the house in this year's show, that began on the 23rd of June, included Fathima Babu, Losliya, Tharshan, Meera Mithun, Saravanan, Cheran, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Abirami Venkatachalam, Sakshi Agarwal, Kavin, Jaangiri Madhumitha, Mohan Vaidhya, Sherin Shringar, Sandy and Mugen Rao. The eliminations have begun and the first contestant to be eliminated was news reader and actor Fathima Babu. Post her exit from the Bigg Boss House, the experienced TV personality has been giving interviews wherein she discussed the show, her learnings, why Vanitha Vijayakumar behaves the way she does and also the probable winner.

Fathima Babu feels that Vanitha Vijayakumar must have been advised by her friends who had participated in the show, to behave this particular way. She says, “Vanitha will not be eliminated for a while. Though she is loud, she delivers what the audience wants. She entertains thousands of people. Without Vanitha, Bigg Boss Tamil 3 will be a tad boring.” Fathima revealed that she wants Tharshan to win the contest but also feels that Losliya has a huge fan following and has a good chance to be the winner.