Antara Kashyap June 17 2019, 10.01 am June 17 2019, 10.01 am

Reports surfaced late on Sunday night that filmmaker Mani Ratnam had been admitted to the Chennai Apollo Hospital after he complained of cardiac problems. The ace filmmaker has had a history of cardiac issues as reportedly he suffered a cardiac arrest while shooting for his 2004 film Yuva. The news broke out on Twitter about the actor going to the Apollo Hospital. However, Mani Ratnam's PR has confirmed that he went to the hospital, but for a routine check-up from which he has returned and is back to work.

The news was broken on Twitter at around 10.30 PM on Sunday. As the news quickly started spreading on Twitter, his PR representative released a statement saying that veteran filmmaker was actually healthy and had gone only for a routine checkup.

Check out the tweets below:

Director #ManiRatnam admitted to Greams Road Apollo hospital due to cardiac problems. pic.twitter.com/YnnIH6PHpI — Lokesh (@LokeshJey) June 16, 2019

#News23 Updates After a routine Check up Maniratnam sir back to office today with his routine work All is Well...@hasinimani @MadrasTalkies_ pic.twitter.com/qxHGbiV4kM — Nikkil (@onlynikil) June 17, 2019

The filmmaker is known for his gripping storyline and iconic cinematography. He has made some very acclaimed films in Hindi which include Bombay, Dil Se, Roja, Yuva, Guru, Raavan, and the latest OK Jaanu. His last film was the 2018 Tamil action thriller Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

Last month there were reports emerging that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has agreed to do Mani Ratnam's next film Ponniyin Selvan which is going to be a multilingual period drama. Aishwarya Rai confirmed the news at an interview by saying, “Mani (Ratnam) hasn’t formally announced it yet but the word is out so I will commit to the fact that yes, I am working with him. I will always be more than thrilled, excited and overwhelmed, humbled and just happy to work with my guru, Mani. So yeah, that’s happening,” The actress has previously worked with Ratnam in Raavan and Guru opposite husband Abhishek Bachchan.