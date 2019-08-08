In Com Staff August 08 2019, 3.58 pm August 08 2019, 3.58 pm

Keerthy Suresh is, undoubtedly, having the best time in her career, currently. Recently, the actress wowed everyone with Mahanati and got immense praises for the same. Since then, she has been busy with many projects in hand. As already known, she is currently busy with her 20th film, which is touted to be a female-centric one. Some time back it was revealed that this movie's shoot in Spain, has been going on at a great pace. And now, the director has informed everyone that the next schedule is in progress and he can't wait to reveal more updates on the same! This sure has made fans very happy and the anticipation level has never been higher.

Taking to Twitter, the director posted a picture of himself from the shooting spot and wrote that Keerthy Suresh has been shooting at a great pace and she is ‘the most talented and determined actress ever’. He also talked about the producer Mahesh S Koneru and said that he is the most passionate person about cinema. The previous schedule of this film was shot in Spain and went on for 45 days. The team shot in various locations of the country and we are sure to see some beautiful locales in the film! While Dani Sanchez-Lopez is cranking the camera for this yet-to-be-titled film, Thaman is handling the music department. Naresh and Nadhiya have been roped in to play Keerthy's parents. Kamal Kamaraju and Bhanushree will be seen as her siblings and Rajendra Prasad as her grandfather.

