Filmmaker Rajiv Menon in talks with Jayam Ravi for his next?

18 years after his Kandukondain Kandukondain, Rajiv Menon returned to don the directorial hat with Sarvam Thaala Mayam, an impressive musical drama that won a lot of praise and accolades at the start of 2018. With terrific performances from GV Prakash and Nedumudi Venu, as well as the amazing music from AR Rahman, it has been regarded as one of the best Tamil films of the year yet. After swimming in the success, Rajiv Menon tweeted about coming back shortly with a thriller film when one of the fans asked him about his next film. And now, we hear that it may star Jayam Ravi in the lead.

A source close to the director tells us, “Though Rajiv is still in the early stages of fixing things up for his next film, he has been in talks with Jayam Ravi and his team. If things go the right way, we may see the two joining hands later this year.” After two classic romantic films and the recent exploration with the musical genre, it would be interesting to see what Rajiv would come up with next.

Meanwhile, Jayam Ravi is about to get done with the shoot for his romantic drama Komaali, in which he stars alongside Kajal Aggarwal. The film started off as a quick project which would be wrapped up in 50 days, but some logistical issues have delayed it way past schedule. Ravi will soon wrap up his portions for the film, and then move on to his next with Ahmed of Endrendrum Punnagai fame.