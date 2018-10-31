Finally! The real 'Ratsasan' revealed at an emotional press meet

Ratsasan is a film which has had an unexpectedly fantastic run all over the South. The film released amid tight competition and has held on in theatres for more than 25 days now. This psycho crime thriller saw some memorable negative characters, most notably the cross-dresser serial killer Christopher.

A press meet was held in Chennai on Tuesday evening by the Ratsasan team to introduce the film’s 4 key negative characters - the auto driver, the school teacher, the young school-going Christopher and the elder Christopher. Director Ram Kumar took on the mantle of hosting the press meet and spoke in detail about all the actors.

The actor who played Christopher in the current timeline has in particular attracted a lot of attention from not just the common man but also someone like Superstar Rajinikanth when he saw the film. It came to our attention at the press meet that Saravanan, an upcoming actor who was also a part of Vijay Antony's Naan back in 2012, was the one who took all the extreme efforts to enact Christopher.

A making video, detailing the prosthetic makeup work for the character, its costumes and how Saravanan had to survive on a liquid diet while shooting for the role, was screened to thunderous response at the meet.

Saravanan was emotionally high when he spoke and said that many other more deserving actors were struggling to get such a platform and that he was indebted to director Ramkumar for lifting his career with Ratsasan.

The film's hero Vishnu Vishal also made a sporting appearance at the meet and said that he was happy to share the limelight and his success with young upcoming actors like Saravanan.