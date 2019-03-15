Finals: Rajisha Vijayan to be seen as cyclist Alice in her next

Rajisha Vijayan made her debut with Anuraga Karikkin Vellam in 2016, got a Kerala State Award for the best actress then disappeared from the big screen. Fans were waiting with bated breath for her to make a big comeback and she did with her latest release June. The movie opened to raving reviews and it was no surprise to see that Rajisha was back with a bang! Now, the latest update is that the actress will be seen next as a cyclist in Finals.

Taking to her social media account the actor posted the first look of the film and wrote that she is trying to do something new and bring life to cyclist Alice. She also asked for love and support from her fans. Finals is produced by Maniyanpillai Raju and directed by P R Arun. The actress loves taking up unique and challenging roles that is known to everyone. But, it will be very interesting to see her taking up this role and we’re sure that it will be worth the wait!

Rajisha is an extremely hard-working actress when it comes to doing justice to her characters. For June, the actress had to lose weight, chop off her hair and look the part of a teenage girl. In many interviews Rajisha has said that she is a director’s actor. She perfects the character by knowing what the character likes eating, doing, reading etc. Well, it will be quite exciting to see how she brings out the true colours of cyclist Alice!