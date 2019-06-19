In Com Staff June 19 2019, 11.48 pm June 19 2019, 11.48 pm

When the teaser of First Rank Raju released, audiences loved how fun-filled and entertaining it looked. The film, which stars Chetan Maddineni and Kashish Vohra in the lead roles, revolves around a topper who has no common sense. Now, according to the latest reports, the film has completed its Censor formalities. It has been announced that the CBFC has passed the film with a U/A certificate. The makers also announced that the film will see a release on June 21! This sure is good news for all fans who have been eagerly waiting to see the film on the big screens.

Since the film is releasing on June 21, it will clash with Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya and Priyadarshi's Mallesham. A report in a leading media states that the U/A rating was the result of a shot in which the hero spits blood from his mouth in a protest scene. The report further states that another shot in which a boy commits suicide made the Censor Board decide on a U/A certificate. Further, the report mentions that the Censor Board members have praised the film for highlighting a burning social issue that has caught hold of the education system in India. Well, from what it looks like, even though the film has gotten a U/A, it might just do very well at the Box Office because of its great content.

First Rank Raju is an official remake of the 2015 Kannada hit of the same title. This film is directed by Naresh Kumar and produced by Manjunath under the Dolphin Entertainment banner. The basic premise is the same but the story has been completely changed, reports state. The film has music by Kiran Ravindranath. So far the teaser and the songs have gotten great feedback, let us wait and see how the film performs in the theatres!