First video song from 96 Kannada remake is out and it fails to recreate the magic of the original! 

In Com Staff March 31 2019, 6.08 pm March 31 2019, 6.08 pm

Vijay Sethupathi - Trisha starrer 96 was a big hit at the box office and also connected big time with the Kollywood audience. The songs of the film composed by Govind Vasantha turned out to be classic numbers. The mammoth success of the film lead to the obvious topic of a remake and this Prem Kumar directorial is being remade in Kannada and Telugu languages currently. The Kannada version is directed by Preetham Gubbi, while Golden Star Ganesh and Bhavana have reprised the lead characters. The film is titled 99, with music scored by Arjun Janya. 99 marks his 100th film as a composer and the songs have been well received by the Sandalwood audience. The fanbase of actor Ganesh has indeed given an extra push for the film.

The makers have now released the first video song from the film and it is called Gamyave. This interesting number is crooned by Armaan Malik with lyrics by Kaviraj. This is the introduction song that explores the lead hero's life as a travel photographer. In the original Tamil version, the song is called, 'Life of Ram', that was so beautifully picturised with aesthetic brilliance. This Kannada remake's video song looks breezy and the makers have shot major part of the song in snowy places and the mix of nature doesn't look completely explored. The Tamil cinema fans have also been expressing their disappointment over this, who feel that the magic couldn't be recreated. However, the fans in Bengaluru have given a thumbs up for the video song and since they haven't seen the original version, it must be quite refreshing for them. The visuals and Ganesh's expressions, along with Armaan's vocals are some of the highlights of Gamyave song. The video song is slowly, but steadily gaining the momentum on YouTube.

-

On the other hand, the Telugu remake of 96 is in the final stages of pre-production, that will star Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles. Prem Kumar who helmed the original will direct the Telugu remake as well.