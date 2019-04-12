image
  3. Regional
Fitness freak Samantha rates her father-in-law Nagarjuna on top

Regional

Fitness freak Samantha rates her father-in-law Nagarjuna on top

Samantha spoke to Ram Charan's wife Upasana recently for her official YouTube channel

back
FitnessMahanatiNaga ChaitanyaNagarjunaRam CharanSamanthaUpasana
nextLKG: 50 days of RJ Balaji's blockbuster hero debut

within