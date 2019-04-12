Lmk April 12 2019, 8.18 pm April 12 2019, 8.18 pm

Ram Charan’s wife Upasana recently interviewed happening actress Samantha on her official YouTube channel. It was a pleasing, informal chat for about 16 minutes, centered largely on Samantha’s fitness routines, diet, workout chart etc. The camaraderie between the two was evident and they complimented each other for their good qualities. “I really appreciate the effort that you and Charan take to bring about some unity in the industry. I and Chay were thrilled to get flowers from you guys after the release of Mahanati. It also gave me the idea to similarly be warm to others in the industry”, said Samantha to Upasana.

Fitness freak Samantha rates her father-in-law Nagarjuna on top

Sam also said that among herself, Chaitanya and her father in law Nagarjuna, Nag is the fittest. “He’s going to turn 60 this year and I’m sure that I won’t be this good looking at 60. He manages everything so well. After him comes Chay, who will make sure to have his healthy salads and fibers even when I’m busy binging on Indian food”, admitted Samantha.

Upasana said that her husband Ram Charan mostly sticks to the typical Indian vegetarian food but still manages to stay fit and muscular due to God’s blessings. As part of this interview, Samantha also did a photoshoot in her workout gear. She looks super-fit and charming in the pictures and said that working out on weights intensely doesn’t make a woman manly but in fact only adds to her curves and femininity. Samantha most certainly walks the talk when it comes to fitness.