Flab to Fab: Sudev Nair shares the secret of his transformation!

April 26 2019

Sudev Nair is not anymore an unknown name. The actor has shown off his acting skills in films like Gulaab Gang, Athiran, Ezra and quite a few other projects. He is known not just for his acting but also for his incredible physical transformation where he went from fat to fab & fit! While many only dream of having a fit and chiselled body, Sudev made sure he made his dream into a reality. Not just that, he has even shared the secret behind his dramatic weight loss and fit body!

Taking to his social media page, the actor posted a picture and wrote that all the junk food we eat will finally catch up with every one of us no matter how much one works out or whatever their genetic pattern is. Well, truer words have never been spoken! Sudev has mentioned in this small post how important it is to eat healthily and stay healthy by staying away from junk food. Of course, needless to say, once the actor transformed himself into a fitter version, offers have come pouring in abundance.

The actor gained immense popularity with his first film My Life Partner, where he played the role of a gay loverboy and even won the Kerala State Award for the Best Actor. He then made himself famous in Bollywood with movies like Gulaab Gang. Recently, the actor was seen in an array of movies namely Ezra, Athiran, Mikhael and Sleeplessly Yours and for all of them, his performance was heavily praised. Fans are looking forward to his upcoming films with bated breath, that is for sure! This young star sure is giving us some serious fitness goals.