For Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya love is in the air, quite literally

Rushabh Dhruv April 07 2019, 11.03 am April 07 2019, 11.03 am

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are undoubtedly the most loved couple of Tollywood! The two set major couple goals every time they speak about each other in public. Fans were ecstatic when it was announced that the they will be seen together in a single frame in Majili, for the first time after their marriage. When the teaser of their film was out, it was an instant hit among Chay-Sam fans. That being said, seems like on a lazy Sunday Samantha Akkineni was in a mood to tease fans with a cute picture of the couple and well we loved every bit of the candid shot.

While on the plane, we see Samantha peacefully sleeping on her man's shoulder while Naga is busy doing some work on his laptop. The picture speaks volumes and shows the emotional bond the two share. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Majili was slated to release on April 5, 2019. While fans and critics have already given thumbs up to the movie, the film grabbed a lot of attention due to a lip-lock between Chay and actress Divyansha Kaushik. A lot of people wondered what Samantha would have to say about this and boy she did open up about the same in an interview and said that both of them understand the line between reel and real life.

She said, “People have to understand that Chay and me have an amazing relationship, amazing friendship and an amazing marriage. There is a line between what is acting and what is real. For me, a kiss or hug is the same thing when I'm acting. That's something I really want to tell the fans that it's the same rule for both of us. I'm married and he's married too. The differences don't make sense."

Samantha and Chaitanya were previously seen together in movies like Ye Maaya Chesave, Manam and Autonagar Surya. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Majili also stars Divyansha Kaushik, Rao Ramesh and Posani Krishna Murali.