Former Bigg Boss contestant and actress Suja Varunee announces her pregnancy with a beautiful picture

In Com Staff April 06 2019, 7.34 pm April 06 2019, 7.34 pm

Motherhood is considered as one of the most beautiful aspects of being a woman and the pregnancy stage gears up every woman to be more responsible and serious about life. On that note, actress Suja Varunee has announced her pregnancy on Instagram with her latest post. She has also posted a baby bump picture where she is seen posing along with her husband and actor Shiva Kumar. Suja Varunee has been getting wishes and congratulatory messages from her followers and friends in the industry. She made the announcement on the special occasion of Ugadi (Telugu New Year) today.

Suja and Shiva Kumar were seen sporting a classy white attire in the picture and kudos to the photographer for the rich and elegant picture. An elated Suja termed this new phase of her life as the next important stage. Similarly, Shiva Kumar also stated that he is eagerly waiting to raise his baby like Simba, the Lion King. The couple got married last year on November 19 in Chennai that was attended by many leading celebrities in K-town. Suja Varunee became a renowned name among the Tamil audience after her appearance in the Tamil game show, Bigg Boss, hosted by Kamal Haasan. Suja came as a wild card contestant in the first season of the show whose actions received a mixed response from the audience.

Suja Varunee is known for her performances in films like Kidaari, Pencil, Iravukku Aayiram Kangal, to name a few. Shiva Kumar is her longtime boyfriend, who is also the grandson of yesteryear legend, Sivaji Ganesan. Shiva Kumar is also a part of a few promising projects in Tamil. For now, it is time for us to congratulate the couple on this new phase of life.