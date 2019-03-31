Former Bigg Boss sensation and actress Raiza Wilson reveals why her film title was changed from Mr. Single

In Com Staff March 31 2019, 4.38 pm March 31 2019, 4.38 pm

Raiza Wilson became a household name after appearing in TV reality show Bigg Boss season 1. Although she did not win the title, she became popular and started becoming part of many interesting films. Her first Tamil debut is Soundarya Rajinikanth’s directorial Velai Illa Pattadhari 2 where she played a stylish assistant to the character of Kajol. She followed this film with Pyaar Prema Kaadhal with her Bigg Boss fellow contestant Harish Kalyan, that also marked her debut as a female lead. The film fetched her a good name and her character Sindhuja was talked about for reflecting the mindset of the current independent women who are quite clear about what they want in life.

Raiza is currently acting in Kaadhalikka Yaarum Illai under the direction of debutant Kamal Prakash of short film Highway Kaadhali fame. In this film, Raiza teams up with GV Prakash. In a recent media interaction, Raiza revealed about the title change for this film. She stated, “This film was initially titled as Mr. Single. Later when Sivakarthikeyan's film was titled as Mr. Local, to avoid confusion, we changed the film’s title to Kaadhalikka Yaarum Illai but with a tagline - The love story for Morattu Single ”. Kaadhalikka Yaarum Illai features Guru Somasundarm as the villain, while Yogi Babu, Shah Ra, Kalakka Povadhu Yaar fame Ramar and Anandaraj are also part of the cast.

Raiza is also committed to Alice, again a Tamil film directed by newcomer Mani Chandru which is produced by music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja. The film is a woman-centric horror film that marks the comeback of actress Laila.