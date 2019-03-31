image
Sunday, March 31st 2019
Former Bigg Boss sensation and actress Raiza Wilson reveals why her film title was changed from Mr. Single

Former Bigg Boss sensation and actress Raiza Wilson reveals why her film title was changed from Mr. Single

Raiza Wilson said, "When Sivakarthikeyan's film was titled as Mr. Local, to avoid confusion, we changed the film’s title to Kaadhalikka Yaarum Illai but with a tagline."

